JSW Steel's crude steel output up 4% to 1.45 million tonne in May

JSW Steel Monday reported four per cent growth in crude steel output at 1.45 million tonne (MT) during May 2019.
The Sajjan Jindal-led steel player produced 1.39 MT crude steel in May 2018, JSW Steel said in a statement.
Last month, the company's output of flat rolled products rose 6 per cent to 1.02 MT from 956,000 tonne in the same month last year, it said.
The output of long rolled products was also up by 9 per cent at 358,000 tonne as compared to 329,000 tonne in May 2018.
JSW Steel is part of $14 billion JSW Group and has presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.
