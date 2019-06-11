JSW Steel's crude steel output up 4% to 1.45 million tonne in May

Monday reported four per cent growth in crude at 1.45 million tonne (MT) during May 2019.

The Sajjan Jindal-led steel player produced 1.39 MT crude steel in May 2018, said in a statement.

Last month, the company's output of flat rolled products rose 6 per cent to 1.02 MT from 956,000 tonne in the same month last year, it said.

The output of long rolled products was also up by 9 per cent at 358,000 tonne as compared to 329,000 tonne in May 2018.

