Defence Expo 2020: BHEL, BEL sign MoU to develop, market products

State-owned on Friday said it has entered into a pact with to develop and market products, systems and sensors for defence and non-defence applications.

"A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and (BEL) during DEFEXPO 2020 at Lucknow," said in a filing to the BSE.

The pact aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of and to develop and market products, systems and sensors for defence and non-defence applications, the filing added.

The MoU will also enable BHEL and to make joint efforts to explore markets for products individually developed or jointly developed by both companies, it added.