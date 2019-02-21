JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ranatunga fails in bid to take control of crisis-hit Sri Lankan cricket

When kin of slain CRPF men were mourning, BJP was busy in inaugurations: Akhilesh
Business Standard

BHEL commissions third 250-MW unit at Nabinagar power plant in Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-run engineering firm BHEL Thursday said it has commissioned the third unit of 250 MW at a coal-based thermal power plant (TPP) at Nabinagar in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

The unit has been commissioned at the 4x250 MW greenfield Nabinagar Thermal Power Project, which is being set up by Bharatiya Rail Bijlee Company Ltd (BRBCL), a joint venture (JV) between NTPC Ltd and Indian Railways, a statement by the company said.

This is the third 250-MW unit commissioned by BHEL at Nabinagar TPP. While the first two units are already under commercial operation, the fourth unit is at an advanced stage of execution, the statement said.

The orders for steam generator and turbine generator packages to set up four units each was given to BHEL.

The company's scope of work encompassed design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of steam turbines, generators and boilers, along with associated auxiliaries and electricals, controls & instrumentation and electrostatic precipitators.

The key equipment for the project was manufactured by BHEL at its Haridwar, Trichy, Ranipet, Hyderabad and Bengaluru works, while the construction of the plant has been undertaken by the company's Power Sector Eastern Region.

BHEL has a long-standing partnership with NTPC and has supplied about 34,000 MW of the coal-based power plants of NTPC and its JVs that account for around 75 per cent of NTPC's coal-based installed capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements