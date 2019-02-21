BHEL commissions third 250-MW unit at Nabinagar power plant in Bihar

State-run engineering firm Thursday said it has commissioned the third unit of 250 MW at a coal-based thermal power plant (TPP) at in Bihar's district.

The unit has been commissioned at the 4x250 MW greenfield Thermal Power Project, which is being set up by (BRBCL), a joint venture (JV) between and Indian Railways, a statement by the company said.

This is the third 250-MW unit commissioned by at TPP. While the first two units are already under commercial operation, the fourth unit is at an advanced stage of execution, the statement said.

The orders for steam generator and turbine generator packages to set up four units each was given to

The company's scope of work encompassed design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection and commissioning of steam turbines, generators and boilers, along with associated auxiliaries and electricals, controls & instrumentation and electrostatic precipitators.

The key equipment for the project was manufactured by BHEL at its Haridwar, Trichy, Ranipet, and works, while the construction of the plant has been undertaken by the company's Power Sector Eastern Region.

BHEL has a long-standing partnership with NTPC and has supplied about 34,000 MW of the coal-based power plants of NTPC and its JVs that account for around 75 per cent of NTPC's coal-based installed capacity.

