AES toll climbs to 113 in Bihar

Fresh deaths due to acute syndrome (AES) have been reported in Bihar's district, taking the total number of casualties to 113.

The deaths took place at the and Hospital (SKMCH), where 20 fresh cases were brought since Tuesday night. The number of children admitted to the hospital with are 372 since June 1, the district administration said.

The SKMCH has reported 93 casualties so far and only 118 children have been discharged after treatment. The rest are undergoing treatment or referred to hospitals in the in a critical condition, it said.

In the Kejriwal hospital, two fresh cases of the were reported since Tuesday night, taking the total number to 146 since June 1. The hospital has so far reported 19 casualties, though none of these took place in the past 24 hours.

One death was also reported from the neighbouring district on Tuesday.

A release by the said 11 medical officers posted in Darbhanga, Supaul and Madhubani had been instructed to leave for immediately to help the local health authorities in tackling the outbreak.

Three paediatricians posted in other districts have also been pressed into service, while 12 nurses have been directed to report to the the of

Anguished by the deaths, a Muzaffarpur resident has filed a petition at a local court against Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Modi, Harsh Vardhan, Ashwini Choubey and

The resident, Mohd Nasim, accused them of negligence, which has resulted in the high number of casualties. The chief judicial court has posted the matter for hearing next Tuesday.

had on Tuesday visited the SKMCH hospital, where he faced protests by angry people over the deaths.

