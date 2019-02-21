CRPF jawan injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A jawan of the CRPF's commando unit CoBRA was injured in an encounter with Naxals in the insurgency-hit and Bijapur districts ofChhattisgarh Thursday morning, police said.

The gun-battle broke out around 10 am in a forest along the border of and Bijapur districts adjoining Telangana, Superintendent of Police told

The area is around 500 km from Raipur.

Personnels of state police's Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard, the (CRPF) and its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were carrying out an anti-Naxal operation in the area, Shukla said.

A group of Naxals opened fire on one of the CoBRA teams but the rebels fled after a brief gun-battle that ensued, he added.

" of the CoBRA 201st battalion sustained in his leg. He was being airlifted to Raipur for treatment," the SP said.

