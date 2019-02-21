Lady Gaga splits from fiance Christian Carino

Actor- has ended her engagement to fiance Christian

The was confirmed by a of the singer, reported

"It just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end. There's no long dramatic story," the said.

There were rumours about turmoil in their relationship after attended without her fiance last Sunday and was pictured without her engagement ring.

also did not mention when she won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for hit song "Shallow" from "A Star is Born".

Gaga and Carino, a talent agent, had kept their relationship low-key from the beginning. They had started dating in January 2017.

The had confirmed her engagement to when she referred to him as "my fiance, Christian" during her speech at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in October last year.

Before Carino, Gaga was engaged to Taylor Kinney, whom she dated for four years before he proposed on 2015. The couple announced their split in July, 2016.

