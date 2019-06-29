Bhullar shoots up to sixth in second round in Spain, Kapur makes cut

India's Gaganjeet Bhullar shot an even par 71 and moved to tied sixth in the Estrella Damm Andaluca Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation here.

Bhullar, who shot 68 in the first round, was three-under for 36 holes but five behind leader, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who mastered the tougher conditions during second round to take a huge four-shot lead.

The only other Indian to make the cut was Shiv Kapur, who shot 74-70. At one stage tenth-tee starter Kapur was three-under for second day and even par for tournament but he bogeyed third and seventh. He needed to ensure pars on last two holes to stay on for the weekend and he did. As the wind picked up and in the afternoon, Kapur did well to play one-under 70 to make the cut.

S S P Chawrasia (74-73) and Shubhankar Sharma (79-77) missed the cut. Sharma was playing after a short break, while Chawrasia has missed seven cuts in 13 starts this year on Asian and European Tour events.

The tricky Real Club Valderrama was manageable in first round but firmer greens and higher winds made it difficult to score on second day.

Bhullar, playing in the morning started from tenth tee. He started with a bogey, but made up on the next hole. A bogey on 15th was followed by birdies on 17th and 18th as he turned in one-under. He had one bogey and played steady for either other pars on his second nine.

Bezuidenhout played in the morning for his 68 to get to eight under par as he chases his first European Tour win.

Tournament host Sergio Garcia, fellow home favourites Adri Arnaus and Alvaro Quiros, and Welshman Bradley Dredge emerged as the closest challengers at four under par.

Quiros had a 68 in the morning and Garcia battled to an afternoon 72 as he tries to win this event for the third consecutive season.

Bhullar, South African George Coetzee, Scotland's Scott Jamieson, Finn Mikko Korhonen and Frenchman Victor Perez were all one shot further back at three under par.

