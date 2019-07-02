Bihar: Man awarded 10 yrs jail for smuggling charas

A court here Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment for smuggling charas in Bihar's West Champaran district.

District and Sessions Judge Abhimanyu Lal Srivastava also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Ejaz Ahmad alias Munna Ansari.

He will have to serve a jail term of another two years, if he fails to pay the fine.

The Sashastra Seema Bal had arrested Ahmad on March 2, 2017, with 5.4 kg of charas from an area under the Narkatiaganj police station of the district.

