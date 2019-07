NCP moves proposal in Council for holding polls through ballot

Questionning reliability of EVMs, the NCP Tuesday moved a proposal in the Legislative Council demanding that upcoming assembly elections be held through ballot papers.

The proposal was, however, rejected by the Council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar, saying he would recommend it to the Centre.

Moving the proposal, Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde said, "There have been discrepancies in at least 376 Lok Sabha seats (in recently-held election) where the number of VVPAT slips and the actual voting through EVMs are not tallying. People have lost their faith in the EVMs hence I demand that upcoming elections in Maharashtra be held through ballot papers".

State elections are due in September-October this year.

