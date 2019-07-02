Sonowal speaks of growth in Assam during interaction with US

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday spoke of the Act East Policy, growth in Assam, challenges faced by it and immigrant issues during an interaction with a US delegation.

He told a 12-member US delegation of the Professional Fellows Program Outbound 2019 of the roadmap to capture the markets of the ASEAN and south east Asian countries through industrial resurgence of Assam in the light of increased investment inflow to the state.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modis thrust to develop Assam and NE region through the Act East Policy, he spoke about his governments endeavour to make the state the gateway to South East Asia.

The Act East Policy is putting emphasis on youth exchange programmes along with exchange of culture and literature, besides encouraging tourism with the neighbouring countries in view of better connectivity and communication, he said.

Sonowal told the US delegation that due to the Centre's focus on development of the north east and Assam governments initiatives, consular offices of Bhutan and Bangladesh have been opened in the state.

He also spoke of the expansion of Guwahati as state capital region, construction of twin towers here for bringing big business houses, development of rail, road, waterways and airways.

The senior state government officials who were present at the meeting spoke about various development measures like new international flights between Guwahati and Dhaka and the proposed Guwahati-Bangkok flight along with flights to Kathmandu, Yangon, Hanoi and Kuala Lumpur.

Under the Professional Fellows Program Outbound programme 11 participants from across India visit the USA twice every year for six weeks to exchange ideas, strategies and best practices in legislative process and policy-making.

Participants from the US too visit India to increase their understanding of the country's governance system, legislative process and society, officials said.

This year the US delegation visited Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati and Shillong, they said adding the engaged with key stakeholders of the government, besides holding dialogues with the civil society and undertaking field trips to comprehend the ethos of Indian society.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)