Bihar: Man gets 10 years in jail for raping girl

A court in Bihar's



district sentenced a man to 10 years in jail on Tuesday for raping a girl.

The court of Additional District and (ADJ) held guilty and convicted him under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, failing which he would have to spend an additional six months in jail.

Rajbhar raped a 13-year-old girl on June 5, 2018, at a place under the jurisdiction of station in the district.

Rajbhar is currently lodged in the district jail.

