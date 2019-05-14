'Outsiders' brought by Amit Shah for Kolkata road show responsible for violence: TMC

The Trinamool alleged that Shah brought "outsiders" for his road show in who were responsible for the violence in the city on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out between BJP supporters and student activists and those of the Left and Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP) during Shah's road show on Tuesday.

Officials said trouble began after stones were pelted at Shah's convoy as it passed through and the arterial Bidhan Sarani on its way to Swami Vivekananda's residence in north Kolkata, a little over 3.5 km from Esplanade in the heart of the city, where it began.

wrote on Twitter, "Desperate BJP goons from outside Bengal smash inside the college. Violent mob of BJP 'outsiders' in presence of Pukeworthy Shah. How little you know about Bengal, its rich history, its culture. Bengal will never forgive for what you did today. (sic)."



Trinamool Congress' tweeted, "Hired goons of BJP vandalised and Vidyasagar College, bikes set ablaze, bust of Vidyasagar demolished today during roadshow of in today. What a tribute to Vidyasagar on the eve of his bicentenary (sic)."



A scuffle broke outside the campus on College Street, when student activists of both the Left and the TMCP shouted slogans against Shah, officials said, adding they showed black flags and waved posters with " Shah go back" written on them.

