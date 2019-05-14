Rain brings back chill in Badrinath

Intermittent in and adjoining areas reduced the temperature here, prompting authorities to light bonfires for the convenience of devotees.

The district administration appealed to the pilgrims coming to the temple here to bring warm clothes with themselves.

In view of the sudden change in the weather, Nagar Panchayat was asked to light bonfires in the shrine area, said.

in the hilly areas of the state brought down temperatures in the plains, where the sky remained overcast throughout the day.

Cloudy conditions prevailed in Dehradun, which recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degree Celsius, five notches below yesterday's 36.6 degrees Celsius.

