Bihar to go for seven phase polling

will witness a seven-phase polling for its 40 seats, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) H R said Sunday.

The polls will start with the first phase on April 11 and will end on May 19 when the seventh and last phase will be held.

The decision to carry out elections in seven phases has been made keeping in mind availability and movement of security forces, said.

A total of 7.06 crore voters will exercise their franchise on 72,723 polling stations, he said.

As per schedule, the four constituencies which will go to polls on April 11 are Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui.

Five constituencies - Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea, Bhagalpur and Banka - will vote on April 18, the second phase.

While Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria will witness polling on April 23, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger will go to polls on April 29 in fourth phase, told reporters.

Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur will vote on May 6 in the phase, he said.

Voting will take place in eight constituencies of Valmikinagar, West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj in the sixth phase on May 12.

Patna Saheb, Nalanda, Patliputra, Ara, Buxar, Sasaram, Jehanbad and Karakat will vote in the seventh and final phase on May 19.

By-polls for Assembly constituencies of Dehri (in district) and Nawada will take place simultaneously along with the polls, Srinivasan said.

Both the seats fell vacant after the conviction of RJD MLAs and (Dehri).

Out of total 7.06 crore voters of the state, 15.50 lakh will exercise their franchise for the first time, the said.

