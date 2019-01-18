EC team reviews poll preparation in Bihar

Chief Election on Friday directed government to transfer all government officials posted at a place for the last three years or more.

Arora also instructed airport and railway officers to go all out against inflow of black money into the state.

The 11-member Commission team headed by Arora concluded its two-day tour of on Friday and held a review meetings with all officers concerned for election preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The EC team held a meeting with leaders of political parties in the state and assured them of conducting free and fair polls.

The team also met Chief Electoral Officer and nodal officers of the and Central forces, and of Police K.S. Dwivedi.

