Over 4.47 cr people eligible to vote in Apr 23 Guj LS poll

Over 4.47 crore electors are eligible to cast their votes for 26 seats in Gujarat, elections to which will be held on April 23, state Chief Electoral Officer S said here Sunday.

Notification for the election will be issued on March 28 and candidates can fill nomination forms between March 28 and April 4, Krishna told reporters.

Scrutiny of nomination forms will be held on April 5, and candidates can withdraw their nomination forms by April 8, he said, adding that the model of conduct had now come into force.

"There are around 4.47 crore voters in the state. Votes will be cast across 51,709 booths. Of these 4,47,464,179 voters, 2,32,56,688 are men and 2,14,88,437 women," he said.

He said bypolls would also be held during this period though the had not yet received any notification regarding them.

Krishna said voters can use toll-free number 1950 to get information regarding polls, voting, and also to register violations of the model code of conduct.

A mobile application called Voter Helpline has also been launched to act as a single point of service and delivery to voters.

