Bill to make Sanskrit Himachal Pradesh's second official language passed

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday passed a Bill to make Sanskrit the second official language of the state.

The Himachal Pradesh Official Language Bill, 2019 (Amendment) was introduced by Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahender Singh Thakur in the absence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during the ongoing budget session and was passed without any discussion.

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 20:20 IST

