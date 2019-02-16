Shutdown in parts of Valley against attacks on Kashmiris

A shutdown was observed in city centre and adjoining areas here on Saturday as a mark of protest against attacks on in and outside the state.

Shopkeepers in Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Residency Road and other adjoining areas downed their shutters at 3 pm in response to a shutdown called by trade bodies of the Valley earlier in the day.

The traders also took out a protest march to condemn the attacks on in and other parts of the country.

They demanded safety of Kashmiri traders and students outside the Valley.

Various trade bodies and employees' unions also held a protest at Press Colony here.

The trade bodies have also called for bandh on Sunday.

The bandh call was issued by the Traders and Manufacturers Forum, Economic Alliance and other trade bodies of the Valley.

Meanwhile, protests also broke out amid a spontaneous shutdown in south Kashmir's district.

Most of the shops in town were shut to protest the violent demonstrations in and alleged harassment of in other parts of the country.

Protests broke out in Jammu over the terror attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday. A curfew has been imposed in Jammu as a precautionary measure.

Later on Saturday, groups of youth clashed with security forces in after rumours spread about a being killed in an attack in Jammu.

However, police refuted the rumours, saying they were totally baseless and fake.

