Bill to scrap educational criteria for contesting Panchayat polls introduced in Raj Assembly

A bill to scrap minimum education qualification for contesting panchayat elections in was introduced in the state assembly by on Tuesday after the new government decided to rescind the measure introduced by the previous BJP dispensation.

cabinet had recently approved the Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The previous had introduced education criterion in 2015 which required a candidate to pass Class X for contesting zila parishad or panchayat samiti elections.

For contesting elections for Sarpanch of a panchayat in scheduled and other than scheduled areas, it was mandatory to pass Class V and VIII respectively.

The amendment bill has been introduced in the House considering that the provisions of educational qualification create unreasonable restriction on the right of people to contest election at the grassroots level, according to the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)