12-yr-old girl among 2 killed in avalanche in J-K's Ramban district

Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed Tuesday and as many women were reported missing after an avalanche struck a mountain village in and Kashmir's district, officials said.

(25) and Sumerna Mukhtiar (12) were found dead, while Fatha Begum (30) and Taja Begum (32) were reported missing, the officials said.

The group was on way to their home when they were caught in the avalanche near Kawana-Trigam, 50 km from district headquarters, they said.

The rescuers swung into action immediately after the avalanche struck the village, the officials said.

The district development commissioner, Ramban, has sanctioned ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh each in favour of next of kin of the deceased.

The officials said the area experienced five feet of snow over the past two days and the snowfall was still continuing when last reports were received.

town has witnessed snowfall for the first time in over a decade, they said.

