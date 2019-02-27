Billionaire list shows $1T hit from '18 market meltdown

The stock market meltdowns in 2018 obliterated USD 1 trillion of the fortunes of the world's richest individuals, according to a list by compiler

The report, China's version of rich list, showed Chinese billionaires still outnumbered those from any other country as of January 31, at 658.

Several newly minted ones amassed through big share offerings, while 212 Chinese tycoons lost their dollar billionaire status.

The US had 584 billionaires, followed by with 117.

The biggest gains in last year came in the areas of technology, media and telecoms, followed by and other investments, and retailing.

The wealthiest Chinese was Alibaba's founder Jack Ma, the world's 22nd most wealthy person, with USD 39 billion. But Pony Ma Huateng of Tencent Holdings, with USD 38 billion and Xu Jiayin of Evergrande, with USD 37 billion, were close behind.

Though Chinese and other Asians are steadily gaining in wealth, founder topped the global chart for the second year running, with wealth estimated by the rich list at USD 147 billion. ranked second with $96 billion and was third with $88 billion.

Gates' fortune rose USD 6 billion in 2018, said Rupert Hoogewerf, despite his enthusiasm for philanthropy.

Donald Trump's wealth fell by USD 500 million last year, the report said, to USD 3 billion, or 793rd.

The only Asian among the top 10 richest in the world was Mukesh Ambani of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, ranked 8th with wealth estimated at USD 54 billion.

Overall, the report said there are 2,470 billionaires in the world by Hurun's reckoning, down 224 from last year. Their total overall wealth fell by USD 950 billion from the year before to USD 9.6 trillion thanks to stock market gyrations and a strong U.S. dollar, it said.

Hurun's said he believes may number over 6,000 people, since many seek to hide the extent of their wealth, especially in the

The newly minted Chinese billionaires included of Pinduoduo and Chinese Hotpot King and his wife Others were Zhang Yiming of ByteDance, an "unicorn" valued at USD 75 billion, and Zhan Ketuan of

Hurun issued the list jointly with Chinese luxury developer Loong Palace, which markets villas and other properties to the wealthy. While the apex of the world's wealthiest remains in the U.S. and Europe, such lists show the evolving landscape of economic power.

was the city with the most billionaires, at 103, followed by at 92 and Hong Kong with 69. Of the top 20 cities with the most billionaires, 13 were in

Last year's market meltdowns took the biggest toll on Japan, where the lost 43 percent of its value in market capitalization. But even Shanghai's exchange lost nearly a quarter of its value and Hong Kong's plunged almost 16 percent.

According to the list, the company that created the most billionaires was Thailand's CP Group, a conglomerate with operations spanning agriculture, telecoms, retailing and finance, which had added five to its total of 17 as of the end of January.

Next in line was Red Bull, with a dozen numbering its top shareholders, Austrian and the 11 children of the company's co-founder, Thanks to such big family fortunes, the Thai capital ranked 8th in the number of resident billionaires.

