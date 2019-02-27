Balakot trained terrorists used to take 4 routes through PoK to enter JK

The terrorists, who were trained in the camp in that was bombed by the Indian fighter jets, used to take four major infiltration routes to enter to carry out attacks, officials said on Wednesday.

Kel, located in the in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has also been used as the launching point for the terrorists who used to infiltrate into

The infiltration routes, which were often used by the terrorists to enter were Balakot-Kel-Dudhniyal in district, Balakot-Kel-KainthawaIi in in Kupwara, Balakot-Kel-Lolab in and Balakot-Kel- Kachama-Kralpora in Kupwara, a security said.

The terrorists used to undergo different types of training courses like a three months advance combat course known as Daura-e-Khas, advance armed training course called Daura- and refresher a training programme.

Terrorists at the camp were trained in handling weapons like AK-47, PIKA, LMG, rocket launcher, UBGL and grenade. It is suspected that the camp was functioning under cover of 'Madrasa Ayesha Sadiq'.

Apart from basic training in weapon handling, the terrorists were also trained in jungle survival, ambush, communication, GPS, map reading etc, the said.

The cadres were also being trained in swimming, sword fighting, horse riding etc.

During the training period, the terrorists were radicalised by showing propaganda videos of like hijacking of flight (IC-814) to Kandahar, alleged atrocities against Muslims, a video namely 'Haan Maine Dekha Manzar' on post Godhra riots and the speeches which were exhortation to the mob to bring down Babri Masjid, another said.

In the refresher training programme, various activities like promotion of organisational work, briefing on activities carried out by cadres, seven days arms training in the use of AK rifles and small arms are carried out with an intent to motivate the terror cadres.

Located on the banks of in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, the camp was also used by another terror group

The sources said at least 325 terrorists and 25 to 27 trainers were at the camp, the biggest operated by the JeM which had claimed responsibility for the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in that killed 40 jawans.

The camp also offered aquatic training to its inmates, the sources added.

Located 20 km from the town, it was an important training centre for the JeM and other terror organisations and it had several structures to accommodate new recruits and facilities to train them, the sources said. Several "inspirational lectures" were delivered by JeM founder and terror mastermind and other terrorist leaders on several occasions.

struck the in a major "preemptive" air strike on Tuesday killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pakistan-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

