Gokulam, Aizawl to play for survival on Thursday

Laggards and former champions FC will battle it out for survival when they take on each other in the 99th game of the ongoing Hero at the Stadium here on Thursday.

Having played 17 games each this season, FC, who started on a bright note, have somehow lost their sheen and now sit in the 10th place with 14 points while former champions FC have just a point advantage coming into the game.

Gokulam would also aim to come out winning against FC in their return leg, after having lost 2-3 to the formers champions in their first encounter this season.

would look to utilise his strengths to ensure they walk away with all the three points.

Aizawl FC would be brimming with confidence after having played a highly entertaining 1-1 draw against title contenders East Bengal in their last encounter in Kolkata.

Gokulam, on the other hand, have been playing attacking ever since the appointment of their new Their new striker has really showcased his worth scoring four goals in six games while assisting in three as well.

Gokulam said: "Tomorrow is a very very crucial match for us and for them. We have already planned how we will be winning three points."



Gokulam's Indian talents Arun Jayaraj, and Pritam Singh have safely dominated the midfield but have lacked the creativity in finishing in the final third.

Aizawl FC, on the other hand, would look to quickly get their act together after having an impressive run before, if they want to harbour any hopes to be saved from relegation.

will need to address to the team's goal scoring skills to encourage his players for one major push towards securing a win.

He would be banking heavily on his frontmen -- Ivorian Zikahi Dodoz, Liberian Ansumana Kromah and local talent Mapuia to fire for the team.

However, the defence would be a concern for the former champions as it lacks experience and have been shaky time and again.

"I am focusing after I have taken the charge.The boys are talented and improving.They are gelling with my tactics and philosophies," Aizawl Rozario said.

"This match is vital for both the teams because we are ninth and they are 10th. Both the teams are fighting for relegation. We will continue in the same spirit and hope. We are going to look forward for good result and hoping to score the three points.

