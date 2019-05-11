Hard fought win for Sarfaraz

: Sarfaraz of Impact edged out Abdul Rehman (Q-Lounge) by three frames to two in the N Manimaran & 2019 here Saturday.

Sarfaraz won 50-36, 51-54, 60-59, 41-55, 45-44 in a match of fluctuating fortunes, which saw him pip his rival by a single point in the deciding frame.

Results: (Cue Zone) 3-0 (61-49, 58-22, 53-3); Sharath (Q-Lounge) bt S Mansivini (Mylapore Club) 3-0 (62-16, 60-12, 48-18); Vikram (MRC) bt (BG) 3-1 (44-55, 45-17, 81-33, 56-33); Roshan (Cues & Yous) bt Augustin (BG) 3-0 (66-32, 52-20, 71-43).

Nelson (Snooker City) bt Imran (Smart Shooters) 3-2 (66-38, 49-54, 44-36, 53-62, 58-50); Sarfaraz bt (Q-Lounge) 3-2 (50-36, 51-54, 60-59, 41-55, 45-44); Shoaib (Q Ball City bt Jayakumar (ABC) 3-0 (66-39,80-11,68-26); Ameen (Snooker Shot) bt Arshad (Cue Lounge) 3-0 (74-37,68-39,54-30); Kamalakandan (Cue Zone) bt Ravichandran (Towers Club) 3-0 (73-11,51-24,75-42).

