Birla Corp shares dive over 5 pc after NGT order stopping mining at Chittorgarh

Shares of Monday dropped over 5 per cent after the (NGT) ordered the firm to stop all activities being carried on within the municipal limits of city.

On the BSE, the scrip settled at Rs 531.95, registering a loss of 5.82 per cent. Intra-day, it was trading 14.11 per cent lower at Rs 485.10.

Similarly, at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares plunged 5.93 per cent to close the counter at Rs 531.60. The scrip had touched a low of Rs 500 during the trading session.

On the volume front, a combined of over 8.4 lakh shares were traded on the stock exchanges during the day.

The company in a regulatory filing on Saturday said: "The Principal of on March 8, 2019, has ordered to stop all activities which are being carried on within the municipal limits of city and within 10 km of or within Eco-Sensitive Zone of Bassi Wildlife Sanctuary".

