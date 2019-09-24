BIS to set quality stds to ensure Indian items are not rejected in global mkt: Paswan

To boost exports, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has been directed to set standards for export items, which get rejected for non-compliance of global quality norms, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday.

BIS, a national body that prescribes standards for products and services, has been asked to set up testing facilities for export items, he said.

The issue was discussed in a meeting with officials of BIS and other ministries like Commerce and Steel.

"Our country's export is less. Whatever we export, much of it gets rejected. I am told it is because of non-compliance of global standards. Countries like Europe have new standards and parameters and our exporters are not able to comply with them," Paswan told reporters after the meeting.

At present, only 50 per cent of standards are at par with international norms. "I have directed the BIS to ensure all standards are in line with global standards," he said.

On packaged water bottle, Paswan said the manufacturers have to comply with both mandatory standards of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and BIS.

"It will be good if there is more coordination between the two agencies and improve the ease of doing business," he added.

On mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery, the minister reiterated that he has requested again his commerce counterpart to approve a proposal in this regard before Diwali.

Hallmarking of gold jewellery is at present voluntary in nature. The government wants to make quality standards mandatory in three grades, 14 carat, 18 carat and 22 carat, of gold jewellery.

