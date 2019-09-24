DCW issues notice to police over journalist snatching case

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued notice to police seeking details of investigation in a case where a female journalist was injured while resisting a snatching bid.

In her complaint, the woman stated that after shopping in south Delhi's CR park on Sunday evening, she was returning home in an autorickshaw when two men on motorcycle snatched her mobile phone. In the struggle, she fell from the auto while the men fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

"This is a very serious matter. Incidents of snatching and subsequent assaults especially on women and girls are on rampant rise in Delhi," the DCW said in the notice.

The panel has sought a copy of the FIR, details of steps taken by the police to identify and arrest the accused persons and copy of the CCTV footage related to the incident.

The DCW has sought a detailed status report on the investigation in the matter. The police have been given time till September 28 to respond to the notice.

