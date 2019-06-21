Four children die of electrocution in UP

Four children died of electrocution while taking bath in district of after an fell into tubewell water, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday evening in Pentia village under station.

has expressed grief over the loss of lives and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families.

Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said, "When the children were taking bath on Friday evening near a tubewell, an fell into the flow of water. They were taken to district hospital, where doctors declared them dead."



The deceased have been identified as (7), Vishnu (10), Dharamveer (11) and Ganesh (12), he said.

