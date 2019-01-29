BJP accuses Prajwal Revanna of using govt car for personal use

The BJP's unit Tuesday accused former Prime H D Deve Gowda's grandson of using a for personal use and described the act as an insult to tax payers.

JDS leaders were not immediately available for comment.

The BJP posted a video of Prajwal Revanna, who is also JD(S) , purportedly travelling in a car, with a sticker ' Government' pasted on it.

" Someone's tax money, Deve Gowda's grandchildren are having fun," BJP said in a tweet in Kannada.

"Super CM Sri.H D Revannas son uses govt (sic) cars for personal use. A classic example of what dynasty rule can do to any state. These acts by former PM Sri.Deve Gowdas family members is an insult to the tax payers," it said.

Reports suggest that the incident happened at Deve Gowdas parliamentary constituency of Hassan, where Prajwal met party workers.

While Prajwal doesn't hold any government position, his father H D Revanna, Gowda's elder son and senior JDS leader, is PWD and district in-charge

Gowda had recently given clear indication about Prajwal contesting the polls from Hassan, the JD(S) bastion that he has been representing.

His candidature will mark the entry of third generation of the Gowda family into electoral with both his father and uncle- Chief H D Kumaraswamy- already at the helm of states political affairs.

