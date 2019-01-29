TeamLease Q3 net profit rises 37%

Staffing company Tuesday reported a 37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 25.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2018.

Quarterly revenue grew by 27 per cent to Rs 1,175.9 crore for the October-December quarter of 2018-19 over the year-ago period.

"We have crossed milestone of 1,50,000 associates in volume staffing and 50,000 in NETAP taking our overall employee/trainee strength to 2,10,000 as of December 2018. We will continue to stay focused on consistent growth, productivity and margin expansion," said Ashok Reddy, Managing Director,

"Our new investments into technological developments are expected to strengthen our specialized staffing strategy. We continue to explore acquisition opportunities for building vertical capability and complementary service offerings," Reddy added.

