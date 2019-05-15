5 teachers among 6 officials suspended for remaining absent from duty in Rajouri

Five teachers are among six government officials suspended for remaining absent from duty without approval in and Kashmir's district Wednesday, officials said.

A team of officers of the department conducted surprise visits to 11 government schools and offices in district and found one government middle school locked as no had come to duty, they said.

Then the Officer of Rajouri, M A Rather, ordered suspension of five teachers, they said, adding they have also been detached from the school with immediate effect.

Authorities also ordered suspension of Shabir Ahmed, posted at office of the Zonal Educational Office, Darhal, for remaining absent from duty without approval, they said.

