Modi will come back to power, says his brother

The BJP will get more than 300 seats in the coming elections and will get another term as Prime Minister, his brother said here Tuesday.

"I am confident that the next will be a repeat of 2014. BJP will get more than 300 seats and Narendra Modi another term as Prime Minister," Prahlad Modi, who is in the city to visit temples and religious centres, told reporters at the airport here.

He said the NDA-led at the Centre had been successful in implementing various development works throughout the country in the last four and a half years.

To a question, he said Priyanka Gandhis entry into would not do any magic for in the polls.

On the grand alliance of Opposition parties, he said such coalitions had proved to be a failure in the past.

