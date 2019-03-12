JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Huawei re-enters smartwatch business in India

Rs 70 cr deposits of Multi Level Marketing company frozen
Business Standard

Ticket sales for opening IPL-12 match to commence on March 16

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Sale of tickets for the opening match of IPL-12 between defending champion Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played on March 23, will commence on March 16.

Online sales of tickets will be start at 11.30 AM on March 16 and would continue till the tickets are sold out, a press release said.

Book My Show (in.bookmyshow.com) is handling CSK's entire ticketing for home matches.

Counters for sale of tickets will open at TNCA at 11.30 AM on March 16, the release said, adding details of ticket sales for the remainder of CSK's home matches would be announced at a later date.

Tickets have been priced at Rs 1,300 (C, D and E lower tier), Rs 2,500 (C & E upper tier) and hospitality tickets at Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,500.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 20:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements