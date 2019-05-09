BJP didn't field Utpal possibly to avoid 'dynastic politics'

A from Thursday said the party might have refused to field former Chief Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal, for the upcoming Assembly bypoll to avoid the charge that it was promoting "dynastic politics".

and BJP MLA Mauvin Godinho said the opposition parties and the media were discussing that giving ticket to would amount to promoting "family raj" (dynastic politics).

The BJP has fielded former MLA from constituency, where by-election would be held on May 19. The party had shortlisted the names of and Kunkolienkar for this seat. The election is necessitated following the death of Parrikar on March 17.

"Perhaps, the 'family raj' issue could be the reason why was not given the ticket to contest because that was what the opposition parties and media were questioning," Godinho said in a press conference.

"The media wrote about it. So, perhaps that could be one of the factors that was considered by the party high command at that point of time," he said.

The said the local leaders had recommended both the names and the final decision rested with the party's top brass.

"But that does not mean that we did not want to give ticket to Utpal. He was as much a fit candidate as Siddharth...The opposition parties were up in arms that we are promoting family raj, when it was never an agenda of BJP," he said.

Godinho pointed out that Kunkolienkar, who is currently contesting the election, has won twice from this constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)