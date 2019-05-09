DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over pamphlets with 'objectionable' remarks against Atishi

The Commission For Women has issued a notice to the Police asking whether it has registered an FIR in connection with circulation of pamphlets containing "objectionable remarks" about candidate

The notice was issued after broke down during a press conference here while reading out the pamphlets on Thursday.

"The pamphlets contain shameful, defamatory and sexist remarks against as well as against the mother of This act is a vicious attack on the character and reputation of a female candidate and clearly outrages the modesty of a woman," the DCW said.

DCW issued a notice to the of police (east) in the matter.

The women's panel has asked whether an FIR has been registered in the matter and if not, the reasons for it and whether accused has been identified and arrested.

It also asked about the steps taken by police and the current status of investigation.

The DCW has asked police to furnish information about the matter by May 11.

Atishi is pitted against BJP's and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely from the East seat.

She alleged that the pamphlets were distributed in the constituency by Gambhir, a charge denied by the

The BJP, on its part, charged the with stage managing such incidents.

