BJP drops Parrikar's son Utpal, names his aide for Panaji Assembly by-poll

The on Sunday dropped the name of Utpal Parrikar, son of former late Manohar Parrikar, and named as its candidate for the ensuing Assembly by-poll.

The nomination of Kuncalienker, an of late Parrikar, was approved after much deliberation by the (CEC), said JP Nadda, secretary, CEC, in a statement.

It was widely expected that the BJP would name Utpal as its candidate to get benefit from the sympathy wave for him arising out of his father's demise.

The Assembly by-poll, scheduled for May 19, was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA and then last month.

Utpal Parrikar, 38, has a Masters degree from the and is currently in business. He had earlier said that he would take any responsibility given by the BJP.

Kunkolienkar first won the seat during the 2015 by-election. He again won the constituency in the 2017 state Assembly polls, but later vacated the seat for late Parrikar to be inducted into the House.

Opposition has fielded former from this constituency.

