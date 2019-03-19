JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » News

Don't indulge in political propaganda over Defence actions: EC to parties
Business Standard

BJP drops all 10 sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh to field fresh candidates

Jain said the state BJP made the proposal to drop the MPs to the central election committee of the party, which gave its nod

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anil Jain, Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge & National General Secretary
Anil Jain, Chhattisgarh BJP in-charge & National General Secretary | Source: ANI

The BJP Tuesday decided to drop all its 10 sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, a decision that comes in the wake of the party's drubbing in recent assembly elections.

BJP General Secretary Anil Jain, who is also in charge of the state, said the party has decided to face the Lok Sabha elections with "new candidates and fresh energy" to make it victorious under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jain said the state BJP made the proposal to drop the MPs to the central election committee of the party, which gave its nod.

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh is likely to be the party's candidate from Rajnandgaon, sources said.

The state sends 11 MPs to the Lok Sabha.
First Published: Tue, March 19 2019. 21:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements