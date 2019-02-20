BJP Kisan Morcha national convention to begin in Gorakhpur on Feb 23

The will be holding its two-day national convention in Gorakhpur on February 23-24.

It will be inaugurated by (BJP) Amit Shah, while will preside over the valedictory function on February 24.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, of the Kisan Morcha Virendra Singh Mast said that more than 8,000 persons are likely to attend the event.

Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahendra Nath Pandey, are expected to participate, he said.

"Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, a number of welfare steps have been taken for the farmers, and this is just the beginning," Mast said.

"More welfare-oriented steps are in the anvil for the 'annadata' of the country. The BJP is committed to make the farmers prosperous and economically empowered," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)