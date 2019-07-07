BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapana Chaudhary joins party

The BJP's membership drive was launched in the national capital on Sunday, with famous Haryanavi singer-dancer Sapana Chaudhary joining the party in the presence of senior leaders, including Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chaudhary had campaigned extensively for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in May but stopped short of joining the saffron party even though there was talk that she would contest the polls.

Earlier in March, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Raj Babbar had announced on Twitter that she had joined the party. Chaudhary, however, categorically denied it.

Besides Chaudhary, seven others, including a specially-abled youth, a first-time voter, retired Army officers and bureaucrats and a street vendor, joined the BJP at the event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Chouhan, who is the national in-charge of the BJP's membership drive, asked party workers to ensure its victory in the Delhi Assembly polls early next year by enrolling members from each booth and all sections of the society.

"According to the 'Sarv Vyapi, Sarv Sparshi' (covering all areas, touching base with all) slogan of the campaign, you have to work hard to ensure that new members come from each booth and each section of the society. With a large heart ensure that no section remains untouched," he said.

As against the target of adding 20 per cent members to the party, Delhi BJP has decided to bring 10 lakh people to the partyfold, said Kuljeet Chahal, campaign in-charge in Delhi.

Chouhan asked party workers and leaders affiliated with Shakti Kendras (groups of polling booths) to devote a week's time to the drive.

He also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a "movement".

Speaking about Amit Shah, Chouhan said the BJP president could produce "oil from sand", citing the party's success in Assam, Tripura and West Bengal.

National general secretary (organisation) Ramlal asked party workers and leaders to make efforts to enrol 50 per cent new members from each of the over 13,800 booths in Delhi, with a special focus on those where the party strength is low.

Tiwari assured senior party leaders that the membership drive will be an "unprecedented" success in Delhi and suggested that new members should represent all walks of life.

He also lauded Modi's leadership, saying he was appreciated by all world leaders.

The BJP's membership drive in Delhi will conclude on August 11. Members will be enrolled online as well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)