BJP leaders to contact govt schemes' beneficiaries on Tuesday

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, will fan across the country on Tuesday as part of an initiative to light lamps at the houses and localities of the large number of beneficiaries of various government schemes, with slated to reach a newly-electrified village in by boat.

Shah will visit Tatarpur village in Ghazipur district of and BJP leaders said almost all elected members of the party, including MPs, MLAs, representatives in local bodies, and office bearers, besides workers, will travel to different localities of the country as part of the "Kamal Jyoti Sankalp Abhiyan".

The party has put the number of beneficiaries of different government schemes, including the Mudra yojna, the Ujjwala project, opening of accounts and the Swachh Bharat project, at over 22 crore and has claimed that its members will try to reach out to them.

The initiative is a part of the saffron party's drive to mobilise people ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as it believes that these campaigns will boost its chances to repeat its feat in the 2014 general election, when it had won over 17 crore votes. The number of voters has also seen a rise since then.

