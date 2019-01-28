BJP min Hegde makes controversial Muslim remark; Rahul says, 'unfit' to be minister

A day after his "the hand that touches a Hindu girl" should be eliminated remark, Ananth Kumar on Monday called the "a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady", eliciting a retort from who said the was "unfit" to be a and should be sacked.

attacked Dinesh Gundu Rao, whose wife is a Muslim, after he criticised the for the provocative statement and questioned him about his achievements.

During a meeting of Hindu Jagaran Vedike - a youth organisation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, had said, "If a hand has touched a Hindu girl, then that hand must not exist."



Condemning Hegde's remark, Rao tweeted "What are your contributions for Karnataka's development? All I can say for sure, its deplorable that such people have become ministers and have managed to get elected as MPs."



In a counter-attack on twitter, Hegde said,"I shall definitely answer this guy "@dineshgrao's queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements? I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady."Reacting to the Hegde's remarks, Gandhi said, "This man is an embarrassment to every Indian. He's unfit to be a and deserves to be sacked."Rao also slammed Hegde for his remarks, saying he has stooped to such "low levels so as to bring in personal issues".

"Guess its his lack of culture. Guess he hasn't learnt from our Hindu scriptures. Time hasn't run out, he can still try and become a more dignified human," Rao tweeted.

Reacting sharply for being drawn into the controversy, Rao's wife, said,"such misogynistic and provocative remarks are highly unbecoming of a "



"Yes, I was born a Muslim, but we are proud Indians first. The Constitution of which is built on the foundation of secularism guarantees every individual "Liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship," she said in a post.

"I have never made any personal remarks against any and I strongly resent them using me as a pawn in their cheap If they have the courage, they should challenge my husband politically instead of hiding behind a housewife's saree and throwing stones," she added.

Condemning Hegde's statement at Madikeri, former minister told reporters in Mysuru that the electorate has to decide whether Hegde was eligible to be a minister or not.

"Is he (Hegde) eligible to be a minister, who calls upon people to chop of hands and commit murder? asked.

M B Patil told reporters in Mangaluru that the Union minister has the habit of making such speeches to "incite communal passions".

Hegde does not deserve to sit in Parliament as he has no regard for Parliament or the Constitution, Patil said



"He had earlier even gone to the extent of saying that the Constitution should be changed. All these statements are made to create a communally charged up situation," he said.

Patil said Hegde would have to bear the brunt of his controversial statements in the upcoming elections as the people would act against him.

