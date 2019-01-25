BJP minister in Bihar stokes controversy with remarks about Priyanka

Stoking a controversy, senior BJP leader and Bihar Vinod Narain said Friday that newly appointed Vadra has no other quality except being "very beautiful" and the party should remember that beauty does not garner votes.

The remark by Jha, who holds the Public Health and Engineering portfolio, was met with disapproval from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) even as the opposition Congress-RJD combine demanded his sacking, accused him of having displayed a "perverse" attitude towards women.

"Except for being beautiful, I see no quality that Vadra may be credited with. Nature has showered its bounty on her. But the should remember that beauty does not garner votes. She is also a novice and her husband faces serious corruption charges," said here replying to a query from a on Vadra's entry into active

Vadra was appointed the in charge of eastern earlier this week.

JD(U) MLC said, "This is definitely not a remark we would approve of. Vadra has an undeniable charisma and aura which may or may not bring desired results in the elections. But the way she has been spoken about does not appear to be in good taste."



" seems to have forgotten that he had been a paid staff of Youth Congress when was at the helm of affairs. And now he is making such a disgusting remark against the late Prime Minister's daughter. should sack him immediately and try to give him additional security as his foul utterances could lead to serious reactions from the Congress cadre," said.

said the remark is deplorable. The should be immediately sacked by Nitish Kumar, else there will be serious consequences, he said.

"The remark makes our blood boil. It betrays a perverse attitude towards women on part of the In the past, BJP leaders have made unsavoury comments about Sonia Gandhi's fair complexion. I would like to caution women in the BJP rank and file that in the midst of such perverts they must worry about their own security and dignity," RJD MLA and said.

Congress MLA from Benipatti constituency Bhavna Jha remarked sarcastically, "Vinod was defeated by me - an - in the last assembly polls. It is natural for him to feel scared of He may be upset with Priyanka's beauty since he himself is not bestowed with good looks.

