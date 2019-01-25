Shiv Sena lauds Priyanka Gandhi's foray into active politics

The Friday said that will emerge as the "queen" if she plays her cards well and held that with her induction, has shown he will do whatever it takes to win the upcoming

The BJP's ally also said that comments by ruling party leaders stating Priyanka was formally inducted due to the the president's "failure" had no substance.

It added that the had increased the problems of the government by raising the fighter jet purchase issue.

Even if Gandhi's attacks on the over corruption in the deal are ignored, not giving him credit for the wins of the Congress in three states (in recent Assembly polls) would show a closed mindset, it said.

"In Uttar Pradesh, the SP and BSP tied up not giving space to the Congress. However, Rahul Gandhi, with a lot of patience, kept his cool," it said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamna'.

It said Gandhi played his cards well by announcing that the Congress would fight on all seats in Uttar Pradesh, while helping the SP and BSP wherever possible, and at the same time bringing Priyanka into mainstream

"This will help the Congress. Even the had to speak over this (Priyanka's foray into politics). Even people have accepted a family, why does the stomach of some have to ache?" the editorial asked sarcastically.

It said the BJP harbours ill feelings towards the Nehru-Indira family because the former sees it as formidable competition.

The editorial said the BJP was scared of a stiff challenge to it (from the Congress) as it tries to retain power.

"Priyanka bears an uncanny resemblance to her grandmother in looks and manner of speaking.Therefore, the Congress will surely benefit in the Hindi heartland," the Sena said, lauding her for agreeing to join active not worrying about cases against her husband

Priyanka, like Indira Gandhi, will emerge as the "queen" if she plays her cards well, the Sena said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)