The BJP in Wednesday linked Rahul Gandhi's fall in his party to the rise of Priyanka Gandhi, who has been put in charge of eastern ahead of the elections.

"Congratulations to on her appointment and assignment, senior said.

However, it is also an admission that in the Gandhi family, the dependence on Rahul is over, he added.

He said Rahul Gandhi's fall is the rise of in the

The said can be judged from her management so far of the constituency, where he claimed no development has taken place.

Singh, who is also the UP government spokesperson, was commenting on the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as the in charge of East.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was made the All (AICC) for UP West.

Amethi and Rae Bareli, the two Gandhi family bastions, fall in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"It is good that one by one Gandhi family members are being tested in Indian and are being rejected. Now is the turn of Priyanka Gandhi," Singh said.

Welcoming his sister's entry into active politics, said he is "very happy" that she will assist him in the polls.

He also called Jyotiraditya Scindia a

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)