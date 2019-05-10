BJP, MNS workers clash in Thane; two arrested

Activists of the and Raj Thackeray-led clashed here over the issue of mango stalls set up by hawkers on footpaths, police said Friday.

Police arrested two persons and resorted to cane charge to bring the situation under control after the clash in the Naupada locality late Thursday night, they said.

Hawkers associated with the had set up mango stalls on footpaths in the locality which was opposed by workers on the ground they were blocking movement of pedestrians.

Personnel from the anti-encroachment department of the (TMC) arrived at the scene to remove the stalls, but faced stiff resistance from activists.

The issue triggered a clash between local and MNS workers, prompting the police to wield canes to disperse them, they said.

During the altercation, BJP and MNS workers raised slogans against each other's leaders.

The police have registered an offence under the Bombay Police Act and arrested two persons, they said.

The situation in the area is peaceful, the police added.

The incident comes in the backdrop of MNS chief Raj Thackeray holding several rallies during the Lok Sabha elections in the state and attacking the BJP and Prime Minister

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)