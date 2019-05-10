JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Crowdfunding brings life-saving water to Myanmar's deer

Going alone in UP for Cong's long-term interest, will do a good job this time: Scindia
Business Standard

Bajaj Auto launches Avenger Street 160 ABS priced at Rs 82,253

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bajaj Auto Friday said it has launched a new version of its Avenger Street 160 model equipped with anti-lock braking system (ABS) priced at Rs 82,253 (ex-Showroom Delhi).

The new Avenger Street 160 has a single channel ABS along with a roadster design headlamp with LED DRLs, new graphics with larger insignia, black alloy wheels and rubberised rear grab, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Auto Vice-President (Marketing) Motorcycles Narayan Sundararaman said, "Avenger Street 160 with ABS provides contemporary styling whilst retaining its classical roadster design."

The discerning customer gets a definite step-up into the world of classic biking. This will open up choices to the entry-level sports customers, he added.

The new Avenger Street 160 will bring a sporty cruiser experience to the large set of emerging 150-160cc users, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 12:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU