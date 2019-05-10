Bajaj Auto launches Avenger Street 160 ABS priced at Rs 82,253

-
Bajaj Auto Friday said it has launched a new version of its Avenger Street 160 model equipped with anti-lock braking system (ABS) priced at Rs 82,253 (ex-Showroom Delhi).
The new Avenger Street 160 has a single channel ABS along with a roadster design headlamp with LED DRLs, new graphics with larger insignia, black alloy wheels and rubberised rear grab, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Auto Vice-President (Marketing) Motorcycles Narayan Sundararaman said, "Avenger Street 160 with ABS provides contemporary styling whilst retaining its classical roadster design."
The discerning customer gets a definite step-up into the world of classic biking. This will open up choices to the entry-level sports customers, he added.
The new Avenger Street 160 will bring a sporty cruiser experience to the large set of emerging 150-160cc users, the company said.
