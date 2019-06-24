BJP MP lands in row over "beheading" remarks

A has stoked a controversy by allegedly saying that any Muslim youth who indulges in stalking tribal girls would be "beheaded."



A video of the MP, Soyam Bapu Rao, purportedly making the comments went viral Monday.

"I want to tell the Muslim youths one thing, that if you try to indulge in stalking our Adivasi girls you will be beheaded. I am requesting minority youth brothers in the united district, dont follow our girls.

It would be difficult for you if we start following you," he purportedly says in the video clip.

A group of minority community leaders has given a "representation" to police seeking action against the over his alleged remark as it "hurt their sentiments."



The said there was no clarity in the 'representation' on where and when Rao made such comments.

"They gave a representation on Sunday without any specifications. We are seeking legal opinion and proceeding accordingly. We dont know when and where he made such comments.

Nobody has lodged any complaint also so far," of police Adilabad, K Mohan, said.

The MP could not be reached for his comments.

