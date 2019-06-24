DG prisons visits different jails in Jammu, reviews security

of Police (Prisons) V K visited different jails here to review security arrangements and assess the services and programmes running in them.

Singh visited the Central Jail Jammu, Kotbhalwal, and the District Jail Amphalla, an said.

He said the DGP inspected all barracks, CCTV control rooms, hospitals, reformation blocks, kitchens and other sections in the jails.

He also interacted with the inmates regarding basic facilities available to them and educational or vocational programmes running in the jails, the said.

Singh asked the jail superintendents to take necessary measures for improving the facilities in the jails.

He also took a darbar of the staff and listened to their grievances. Singh urged the staff to put in their best efforts to strengthen the security system and play their role in the reformation of inmates, the said.

During his visit to District Jail Amphalla, the DGP visited the departmental museum located inside the jail where prison-related artefacts and historic documents are preserved.

Later, he also inspected the of the department 'Sudhar Bikri Kendra' located adjacent to District where prison-manufactured goods are sold, the spokesman said.

