Overall improvement in Delhi's air quality as PM 2.5, PM 10 levels have dropped: Env Ministry

There has been an overall improvement in air quality of with 14.8 per cent reduction in particulate matter (PM) 2.5 levels and 16.5 per cent reduction in PM 10 levels in 2018 compared to 2016, the Ministry told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The number of 'good' to 'moderate' air quality days are up to 159 in 2018 compared to 152 in 2017, Union told the of Parliament in response to a question.

"Several measures have been taken/being taken by the government to check/ control air in Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) data indicated general improvement in air quality of in 2018.

"Overall improvement in air quality of Delhi was noted in 2018 (Jan-Dec, 2018) as compared to 2017 (Jan-Dec, 2017)," the said.

"Number of 'good' to 'moderate' days has increased to 159 in 2018, as compared to 152 in 2017, and number of 'poor' to 'severe' days has reduced to 206, compared to 213 in 2017. In Delhi, there is 14.8 per cent reduction in PM2.5 levels and 16.5 per cent reduction in PM10 levels in 2018 over 2016," he said.

Ministry of Environment, also said for the prevention, control and abatement of air in Delhi and NCR, meetings have been held under the chairmanship of the Union and attended by environment ministers of Delhi and states.

It said directions have been issued by Central Control Board (CPCB) to 55 agencies under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to ensure strict implementation of a comprehensive action plan for the prevention, control and mitigation of in Delhi

The has approved the proposal for implementation of a scheme titled 'Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in Phase II (FAME Phase II)' for promotion of electric mobility in the country, the ministry informed.

The total outlay for this scheme is Rs 10,000 crore over the period of three years with effect from April 1, 2019, it said.

The ministry also elaborated on the measures taken to combat in the national capital which include comprehensive action plan (CAP), banning of biomass burning, shifting from BS-IV to BS-VI fuel standards, promotion of public transport, operationalisation of eastern and western peripheral expressway to divert non-destined traffic from Delhi, among others.

