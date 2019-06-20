BJP names Saron Pandey observer for its legislature party leader election in Odisha

The BJP Thursday named its general secretaries and as central observer and in-charge respectively for the election of the in the

The BJP has emerged as the main opposition party in the state by winning 23 seats in its 146-member assembly as led his to power for a fifth consecutive term with victory in 112 seats.

BJP leaders said Pandey and Singh will leave for the state soon to oversee the election of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)