BJP names Saron Pandey observer for its legislature party leader election in Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The BJP Thursday named its general secretaries Saroj Pandey and Arun Singh as central observer and in-charge respectively for the election of the party's legislative party leader in the Odisha Assembly.

The BJP has emerged as the main opposition party in the state by winning 23 seats in its 146-member assembly as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led his Biju Janata Dal to power for a fifth consecutive term with victory in 112 seats.

BJP leaders said Pandey and Singh will leave for the state soon to oversee the election of the legislature party leader.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 21:15 IST

